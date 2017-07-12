All Pro Septic Partners with BizIQ

Cleveland, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2017 --All Pro Septic, a family-owned and operated business offering septic installation, repair and maintenance services to residential, commercial and industrial clients for over a decade, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing firm that works with North American small business clients from its headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona.



By partnering with BizIQ, All Pro Septic looks to expand its client base and grow its business with the help of a bolstered and modernized online presence. This move follows All Pro Septic's recent acquisition of three other area septic companies. BizIQ works with clients across a wide range of industries and has substantial experience developing marketing strategies for septic industry clients, making it an ideal partner for the providers of septic system maintenance in Cleveland, TX.



As it begins its work with a client like All Pro Septic, BizIQ focuses on developing a new company website, as well as other marketing materials for use throughout the campaign. Chief among these are blog content and press releases, both of which the marketing company will produce for All Pro Septic. BizIQ employs a variety of strategies and approaches when working with its clients, including search engine optimization (SEO), in an effort to boost client rankings in Google search results.



The new website BizIQ is developing for All Pro Septic will cover information related to the septic provider's services and products as they relate to both residential and commercial customers. It will also feature general information of relevance to the septic industry. All content will be written by professional copywriters, with the intent of providing helpful, informative material related to All Pro Septic.



"When we became the parent company of Cleveland Septic, E Henderson Septic and A 2 Z Septic Tank and Line Cleaning, we decided it was an ideal opportunity to begin making some changes to bring our marketing in line with today's standards," said David Lamas, owner of All Pro Septic. "We couldn't be happier to be working with BizIQ, and we think they'll be great partners during this new stage of our company's history."



About All Pro Septic

Founded in 1999 and a family business with three generations of experience in the industry, All Pro Septic offers a full slate of septic services—including septic tank services, grease trap services, line cleaning and more—to residential, commercial and industrial clients in Cleveland, Texas, and the surrounding areas. The company is committed to identifying effective solutions the first time, and serves clients of all sizes, from individual homeowners to large corporations.



