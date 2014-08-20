"All Roads" Lead to Kickstarter

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2014 --Critically acclaimed sacred chant artist, Harnam has been compared to both Bob Dylan and Eddie Vedder. His new CD “All Roads” features sacred chants and inspirational songs in a sweet blend of meditative and melodic grooves. The artist has turned to crowdfunding just prior to the September 9th release to help cover production costs. Any overfunding will be used to support the “All Roads” Tour and official video production. The project features the musical talent of Simrit and Benjy Wertheimer (Shantala).



Producer Daryn Roven has worked with Mavis Staples, Bob Weir, and even the late Robin Williams among others. At the time of this writing the project is approximately 20% funded with 60 backers and 3 weeks to go.



The campaign ends at midnight on September 5th and can be accessed here:

http://kck.st/1k3Ieci



As an artist, musician and a yogi; Harnam is in the unique position of being able to offer more than just music as rewards to his backers. He is a highly accomplished painter and is offering original watercolor paintings for donations of $500 or more. A trip to Mexico is also a possibility for those wanting to attend the “Awakening your Creative Fire: Yoga and Art Retreat” along the Riviera Maya in January: http://www.spiritvoyage.com/creativefire



Sacred Chant Music has been popularized in the west by artists such as George Harrison, Krishna Das and Snatam Kaur. Harnam draws inspiration from the chants found in Kundalini Yoga, which is his spiritual practice. In this genre, artists draw upon connection to spirit and the power of ancient mantras to lead the audience into a state of bliss and connection with the divine. In contrast to most contemporary music, sacred chant artists seek to hold a space for the elevation of consciousness rather than offer a performance.



“Harnam is the rising Bob Dylan of Kirtan.” - Mirabai Ceiba



“…his earthy guitar and lower register vocals are often reminiscent of Eddie Veder.” - LA Yoga Magazine



About Harnam Singh

Harnam Singh, MFA, is a sacred chant artist who has released several mantra CDs, most notably the critically acclaimed "A Fearless Heart" in 2011. He is an IKYTA certified Kundalini Yoga teacher who has been practicing for over 15 years. He tours extensively with Ramdesh Kaur performing at Sat Nam Fest, 3HO's Solstices, and Pranafest.



Contact:



Tony Zatzick

zatzick@gmail.com

http://www.harnamsingh.com