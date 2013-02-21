All scripts Healthcare Solutions&Yandex N.V. Announcements: (NASDAQ: MDRX), (NASDAQ: YNDX)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2013 --All scripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) announced financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2012.



Fourth-Quarter gave bookings of $180.7 million. This compares with bookings of $327.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2011 and $161.9 million in the third quarter of 2012.



Q4 had a GAAP revenue of $350.9 million and non-GAAP revenue of $368.0 million. This compares with GAAP and non-GAAP revenue of $388.2 and $389.2 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2011.



Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides clinical, financial, connectivity, and information solutions and related professional services to hospitals, physicians, and post-acute organizations primarily in the United States and Canada.



Get the latest trend analysis reports on MDRX here:

http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=MDRX



Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2012. Q4 had revenues of RUR 8.8 billion ($290.4 million), up 37% compared with Q4 2011. FY2012 had revenues of RUR 28.8 billion ($947.1 million), up 44% compared with FY 2011



"Yandex delivered strong fourth quarter and full year 2012 results with robust revenue growth, solid search share and a continuing stream of important innovations," said ArkadyVolozh, Chief Executive Officer of Yandex.



Yandex (YNDX) is one of the largest European internet companies providing the world with search and online services one market at a time.



Find out where YNDX could be headed by getting the trend analysis report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=YNDX



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/disclaimer-2/



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009