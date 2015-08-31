All Service Contracting Corp Resolves City Crisis in Less Time

Decatur, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/31/2015 --All Service Contracting Corp, a company that services filter media and underdrains from water treatment plants has already successfully installed more than 14,000 of their filter beds throughout the United States. One of their recent projects was in Missouri, when the city of Lexington's Engineering firm Bartlett & West contacted All Service Contracting Corp. and informed them of their predicament. The city's water plant only had 2 underdrain filters, one of which has failed. The entire city was at risk of losing their water supply having already considered looking into other sources since the initial estimated lead time was as long as 10 weeks. All Service Contracting Corp. inspected their facilities and immediately contacted Xylem's Leopold for their underdrain filter Leopold Type SL W/ IMS 200. Their collaboration and the efforts of their service team, accomplished the entire project in just 3 weeks. The city Mayor even released a statement for his appreciation in behalf of the city for the efforts put in to resolve their crisis. This reflected the company's process of understanding their client's predicament and how they delivered an impeccable service to save the community from a critical situation.



All Services also manufactures a variety of filter media such as Wheeler Underdrains, Monolithic and Precast Wheeler Bottom Liners, Hydro cones and BIF type Underdrains and other products for rehabilitation projects. A full list of their products can be found at http://www.allservice.com/filter-media/ with each product having a detailed page of their specifications and a request a quote option for interested clients. Their services also include filter rehabilitation, fixing underdrain failures, tank management services and centrifuge services among others. Their experience and specialization in this industry also grants them direct connections with other product manufacturers such as Xylem's Leopold which provides their clients more options and a faster project completion.



About All Service Contracting Corp.

All Service Contracting Corp specializes in filter media products and services. Their services include removing and replacing filter media in water treatment or waste water treatment plants. The company is located at 2024 E Damon Ave Decatur, IL 62526. They can be reached through Brian Burcham by email at info@allservice.com, or through phone number 888-233-3018.