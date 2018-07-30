All Spotlights on OBALS New Energy-Saving Track Lights

Zhongshan, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2018 --OBALS Lighting has launched its state-of-the-art LED track light magic series that raise the standards in the LED lighting development. They are widely applied to hotels, restaurants, shops, supermarkets, museums, and residential lighting.



As one of the most competitive LED light manufacturers, OBALS Lighting has been ahead in the lighting industry for over 8 years. It has been continuously committed to providing the technology-advanced and energy-saving lighting solutions for its customers. The magic series is the DIY Family series of LED track lighting. With its functional features, the OBALS track light can be operated efficiently and save the stock. Its light effect of 100-110 LM/W ensures a comfortable experience for users as well. Furthermore, different lamps can be applied and changed freely in the same application, which can be easily dealt with without electricians. That brings great convenience to customers and help them save the high costs of labor. What distinguishes OBALS's products from other LED track lights in the market is their separated power pack and lamp design. No need to employ a professional, customers can mount or dismount the lamps from the power pack without much hassle. For what concerns the built-in electric spring and contact, the track lights don't need to be plugged in again and can work for a long time.



In addition, the track lighting can take on diverse color effects, including the colors of the rainbow. Different optical color films can be quickly changed based on the specific requirement. Warm colors can create a lively, pleasant and comfortable atmosphere, while cool colors let customers feel calm, quiet and steady. Besides, the beam angle can adjust from 6° to 45° freely, smoothly and accurately. It works from 90 to 250 voltage and at the temperature of minus 20 to 40 °C. LED track light magic series contain BJ-CX90A-C, BJ-ZH90B-C, and BJ-PG90C-C.



BJ-CX90A-C is LED fixed focus track spotlight. The beam angle of the lamp can be 12°, 24° or 36° according to the super-wave Fresnel optical scheme, with precise light output, uniform spot, small light loss and smooth transition of the edge of the spot.



BJ-ZH90B-C is the LED zoom track light that has a built-in two-layer ultra-thin optical lens to achieve perfect light collection with less loss of light efficiency. In the overall lighting environment, the application of the LED zoom module should not only be for lighting but also meet the requirements of illuminance value and uniformity. Light quality and efficiency enhance the attribute of engineering and applications.



With the unique built-in optical reflector, BJ-PG90C-C is designed as the curved transitional reflection from the optical source to the lens. No need to reflect the grain, its light loss can be minimum, and rectangular facula is uniform and soft. "LED is a highly energy efficient lighting technology, and has the potential to fundamentally change the future of lighting in the world" said Vivian Wu, the General Manager of OBALS. "OBALS only provides high quality LED lights and gives a high priority to the customer services. It strives to become the Premier Global Developer of Energy-Saving Lighting Solutions."



About OBALS

Since its establishment in 2010, OBALS Lighting has always been committed to enhancing the relevant technology of LED lighting and had its evolutionary lighting systems. With a professional R&D and production team, and a new testing center, the company has become a reputable LED downlight and track light supplier. OBALS is at the forefront of the standard dustproof, anti-static production workshop, fully automatic SMT, and automatic plug-in, which can not only adapt its products to the CE and RCM requirements but also offer premium products and service to customers.