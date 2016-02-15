New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2016 --Many runners prefer running or training for marathons during the winter because the cooler temperatures feel refreshing. Those who prefer running in the winter often deal with snow, ice, rain and less daylight hours. Although winter running has it's challenges, with the right gear, it is easy for runners to stay warm, dry and safe.



In order to help build a solution towards runners safety, a new activewear brand called All Star Active recently developed an innovative reflective running vest. Initially designed to help runners remain highly visible to oncoming traffic, the All Star Active Reflective Running Vest can also be used by pedestrians, cyclists and joggers.



"Over 270,000 pedestrians and runners lose their lives on the road each year." said Victoria Stewart, the Founder of All Star Active. "Especially during the winter when the sun sets earlier, it is crucial for runners to take proper precautions before venturing outside. We designed this reflective vest to help people remain visible and feel safer while exercising."



About All Star Active Reflective Running Vest

The All Star Active Reflective Running Vest is visible up to 1200 feet, has 9 points of reflection and offers 360 degree visibility. It features a large zippered pocket that can easily hold all running essentials including a smartphone, keys and money.



The reflective vest is made from a lightweight and breathable mesh material that can easily be layered on top of winter gear and won't slow runners down. Both men and women can wear the vest due to its adjustable size.



All Star Active released their Reflective Running Vest exclusively on Amazon.com earlier this month. For a limited time only, the company is providing all of their customers with a free bonus gift of two adjustable reflective bands that can be worn on wrists, arms or ankles. Amazon Prime customers are entitled to receive free two-day shipping on any order.



To find out more information about the All Star Active Reflective Running Vest, visit their Amazon page directly at www.amazon.com/dp/B019KMPRUG or email Victoria at enquiries@allstaractivegoods.com.



Contact:

Victoria Stewart

Founder, All Star Active

enquiries@allstaractivegoods.com

Product Link to Amazon: http://www.amazon.com/dp/B019KMPRUG