New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/08/2016 --A marathon is one of the most fulfilling things anyone can do and supports a healthy living lifestyle. However most marathons are held in the spring and summer, meaning training occurs during the darker winter months. To that end, All Star Active's latest effort to help consumers solve safety issues says, it is essential to consider how to stay safe whilst training outside.



According to statistics released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration over 4,700 pedestrians were killed in traffic accidents in 2013 in the United States. In additional more than 150,000 pedestrians were admitted to emergency departments with injuries caused by traffic accidents. They also concluded that most deaths occur in urban areas at night at non-intersection locations.



"We were concerned by the dangers facing people who exercise in low light, so we created our reflective vest. Our lightweight vest means you can train safely and effectively throughout the darker months whilst remaining safe on the roads." explains Victoria Stewart, the Founder of All Star Active. "It is essential to build continuity when training for a marathon and our vest enables training to continue safely without interruption from bad light."



Earlier this month, All Star Active released a reflective vest in order keep people safe whilst they train for marathons and other sporting events. With visibility of up to 1,200 feet, their reflective vest is designed to give people peace of mind whilst walking, jogging or running in low-light conditions by keeping them safe and visible.



Built from a lightweight and breathable mesh material, the reflective running vest from All Star Active can comfortably be worn by both men and women. It also features a large zippered pocket that can hold all essential items.



To find out more information about the All Star Active Reflective Vest, contact Victoria Stewart, Founder, on enquiries@allstaractivegoods.com or visit their Amazon page directly at www.amazon.com/dp/B019KMPRUG.