All Star Circuit of Champions Has 3 Champion Racing Oil Drivers in Top 5

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2018 --The Arctic Cat All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first 'outlaw' Sprint Car organization of the modern era.



After a 10-year stint as owner of the All Stars, Miller passed control of the series to Bert Emick in 1980; a reign that would continue through 2002. Guy Webb then purchased the series from Emick in the summer of 2002 and served as the series President for the next 12 years.



Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015. Stewart and his team look forward to building on the All-Star Series impressive legacy by taking it to a new level of success and sustainability.



Champion Oil, an industry leader in performance products, develops synthetic motor oils for the racing, diesel, classic, vintage, hot rod, muscle car, and the engine builder markets. They manufacture numerous multi-viscosity motor oils with high zinc and phosphorous formulas designed to deliver the correct balance of chemistry to protect vintage and high-performance engines, especially those using flat tappet roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs.



These "purpose-built" racing lubricant products contain Champion's proprietary TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) which extends oil film capacity for better protection at high temperatures. The Champion oils also contain special lubricity modifiers to reduce friction and unlock the full potential of any engine by providing increased compression, horsepower and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 60 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, commercial and specialty markets.



For more information contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-890-6231 Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com.