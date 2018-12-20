All Star Insurance Brings to the Doorstep Auto Insurance in Clearwater and St Petersburg Florida

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2018 --All Star Insurance is a famous independent insurance agency that is known for offering the top quality auto insurance in Clearwater and St Petersburg Florida from the best in class and well-known insurance service providers. The professionals at All Star Insurance are very much knowledgeable, and therefore they can lend a hand to the customers in picking the correct organization and the right coverage to defend their cars and the drivers in addition to passengers.



All Star Insurance has renowned relations with most of the nation's top-rated and most respected insurance companies who have a name in the market for speedy, reliable claims service and extensive coverage. Whether one is in the family minivan, pickup truck, car, RV, ATV or motorcycle, All Star Insurance offers the protection that they need when they are on the go.



All Star Insurance agents are specialists at balancing families and insurance providers and make sure that the customers get the best possible rates from many important insurance providers. They use up time enquiring the fundamental questions to determine which organization is ideal for their specific requirements; therefore one can get the most reasonable auto insurance present devoid of giving up on coverage excellence. The primary endeavor of the company is to assist the customers in getting the best home insurance in Lakeland and Tampa Florida and car insurance at the cheapest price rate.



Thus, whether one is in search of the cheapest auto insurance or motorcycle insurance or any other insurance policies, All Star Insurance is the company to get in touch with. To get a free quote, one can call at 813-875-8888 or 813-977-4949.



About All Star Insurance

All Star Insurance has emerged as the best independent insurance company which at present serves the residents of Land O' Lakes, St Petersburg, Clearwater, Tampa, Lakeland FL, and the nearby areas.