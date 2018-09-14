All Star Insurance Offers Premium Quality Auto Insurance in St Petersburg and Tampa Florida

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2018 --All Star Insurance is a top independent insurance agency that is famous for offering the premium quality auto insurance in St Petersburg and Tampa Florida from the most renowned insurance service providers. The specialists at All Star Insurance are very much competent and well-informed, and thus they can assist the customers in choosing the right company and the proper coverage to protect their cars and the passengers as well as drivers.



All Star Insurance has excellent relations with the nation's top-rated and most valued insurance companies who have a name in the market for offering reliable, fast claims service and extensive coverage. Whether one is in the car, family minivan, pickup truck, ATV, RV or motorcycle, All Star Insurance offers the defense that they need when they are on the move.



The staff members at All Star Insurance are professionals at harmonizing families and insurance providers and guarantee that the customers get the best possible rates from a host of top carriers. They spend time asking the essential questions to decide which company is best suitable for their specific necessities; thus one can get the cheapest car insurance available without sacrificing coverage quality. The primary objective of the company is to assist the customers in getting the best insurance policies at the most cost-effective price rate. Apart from offering auto insurance, the company also offers commercial insurance in Lakeland and Land O Lakes Florida.



Hence, whether one is looking for the cheapest auto insurance or any other insurance policies like commercial insurance, All Star Insurance is the company to get in touch with. To get a free quote, one can call the company at 813-875-8888 or on 813-977-4949. In addition to this, one can also reach the company by visiting their website as well.



About All Star Insurance

All Star Insurance has turned out to be the most popular independent insurance companies which right now serves the residents of Lakeland, Clearwater, Tampa, St Petersburg, Land O' Lakes FL, and the adjacent areas.