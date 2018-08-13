All Star Insurance Offers Premium Quality Insurance in St Petersburg and Tampa Florida

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2018 --All Star Insurance is one such reputed insurance company which helps customers choose the right kind of insurance policy. This is an independent insurance company and thus has connections with some of the leading insurance carriers in the country. Once someone calls on the company number, the team of professionals within the company will help the customer in finding the right kind of policy which will suit their needs as well as their requirements. Moreover, as an Independent Agency, All Star Insurance works for the customer, not for any single insurance company.



Starting from St. Petersburg to Tampa, and Clearwater to Land O' Lakes, Florida's families and businesses trust All Star Insurance to offer smart, reasonably priced insurance solutions. All Star Insurance provides the best quality insurance in St Petersburg and Tampa Florida for the families as well as businesses. The company is a local family operated and owned business. As the company does not have any corporate headquarters, they get to make decisions about the level of personal service they provide to every customer. There is no automated system or call center to deal with the questions of the customers; instead, they tend to talk to real people who understand the risks businesses and families face.



All Star Insurance understands the significance of offering affordable solutions that keep the costs down without compromising the quality of coverage the customer receives. As they have so many options available, they can deliver incredible value and a quality insurance policy that addresses the specific requirements of the customers.



To get in-depth information about the types of insurance policies that the company offers such as commercial, auto, renters, business and home insurance in Clearwater and Lakeland Florida



About All Star Insurance

All Star Insurance is a well-known independent insurance company which is situated in Tampa, FL and aims to meet all the insurance needs of the customers.