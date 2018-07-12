All Star Insurance Provides Building Insurance in Clearwater and Lakeland

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2018 --With All Star Insurance, homeowners will be protected if the unexpected events such as fire, theft, and storm happen to their most important asset, their home. If anything adverse happens to the property, the same property can be rebuilt from the proceeds of the insurance claim. If the property is mortgage free and similar devastation occurs to it, one will still be protected by an insurance policy and will be able to rebuild one's property from the proceeds of one's claim.



Building insurance in Clearwater and Lakeland is designed to provide peace of mind against misfortunes that one hopes will never occur. This kind of coverage offers protection against structural damages, e.g., roofs, walls, floors, ceilings, windows, and doors. The causes of structural damages specified in policies are usually by fire, detonation, burglary or attempted burglary, malicious damage, natural calamities like lighting, flooding, storms, earthquakes, subsidence and falling trees, etc. The policy is also designed to cover damages on outdoor properties such as gates, fences, and railings.



It is also important to be aware that not all policies cover all the above mentioned potential damages and each insurer will have its exclusion peculiar to that particular policy. Should one require any specific cover which has not been detailed in the policy, then one can obtain the same by paying an additional premium.



When safety and security are at stake, building insurance policy covers one for suitable alternative accommodation while work is being carried out on the property. It also covers one for any associated architect's or surveyor's fees.



Apart from building insurance, the company also brings in auto insurance, business insurance, flood insurance, and more.



For more information on business insurance in Land O Lakes and St Petersburg, Florida, visit http://www.allstarinsuranceflorida.com/business-insurance.



About All Star Insurance

All Star Insurance has emerged to be a leading independent insurance company that at present serves the residents of Lakeland, Clearwater, Tampa, St Petersburg, Land O' Lakes FL, and the close by areas.