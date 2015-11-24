All Star Sports Creates Screen Printed Shirts with a Quick Turnaround Time

Woodbridge, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/24/2015 --All Star Sports offers screen printed shirts for soccer, football, basketball, tennis or any type of sports league, business function, or family holiday reunion. Most importantly, the company offers some of the quickest turnaround times of any screen-printing company in the area.



Brian Dull, co-owner of All Star Sports, remembers a job that his business did for a soccer championship tournament a few days ago. Brian describes, "We just completed a job for a past soccer league that had originally sought help from another supplier. Luckily, the supplier that the league originally went to was not able to screen-print the job, and we were able to do the tasks that we do best: a quick turnaround time for their tournament that weekend, and it was Wednesday when we got the order done on time and delivered Friday. Not only did we regain another customer, but we pleased them too!"



All Star Sports is known for their quick turnaround times, and Brian Dull's comment is just one example of the company screen-printing with limited timing and doing a great job. The company has decades of experience, and it is because of this that they understand what customers want: to receive a quality screen-printed shirt within a certain time period.



Even if All Star Sports is not on the top of your radar this holiday season, give them a try for any function that you have. Even try them if it is for a personalized gift. One thing is for sure: All Star Sports is a company run by a passionate management team and employees that will ensure that you are happy with your order, no matter what the case may be.



About All Star Sports

All Star Sports is a family owned and operated business since 1985, started by Dolan Dull, a retired Army veteran, and his wife Norma. It is currently owned and operated by Brian and Ron Dull. All Star Sports offers many types of sports clothing and equipment, from helmets and baseballs to jerseys and collared sports shirts. All printing and embroidery is done in house.



For more information on All Star Sports, or to check out how to order a custom screen-printed shirt, hat, scarf, or more, please visit their website at http://www.allstarsportsinfo.com/embroidery-specials/