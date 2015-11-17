All Star Sports Helps Build Team Spirit with Custom T Shirts

Woodbridge, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2015 --A local screen printing company, Woodbridge, Virginia-based All Star Sports, is looking to remind organizations that teams are not only found working together on the athletic field, but they are also found in the office spaces, class rooms, and executive retreats of business America as well. Long used to help build team spirit in such different settings as retail outlets, the military, and corporate, volunteer events, wearing custom T Shirts as group building exercises increases morale, helps builds team identity, and improves performance as an integrated squad.



Whether organizations need affordable screen printing services to outfit the partygoers at the company picnic, or they favor custom embroidery work to inspire a sense of flair, All Star Sports offers a bunch of options when it comes to custom T Shirt production.



"We keep up with the latest in graphics, designs, fabrics, and the latest colors, which give us an array of options related to matching the perfect custom T Shirt options with the needs of your particular organization, company, or club," said an All Star Sports spokesperson. "Also, we have a fully staffed design studio filled with creative graphic artists, so we are in an excellent position to custom make any logo or design for your specific company or event."



In a nod to the capabilities that a relaxed, but uniform, appearance can have on building morale, last year the United States Air Force relaxed dress standards in recognition of this fact.



Inaugurating what the flying branch refers to as 'Welcome Back Morale' T shirts and patches, the air force anticipates a phased array of changes and according to the service's website, "The first area of policy changes is focused on heritage, team building, esprit de corps, and unit pride."



Whether the operation in question is a small mom and pop affair, or a company's employees number in the hundreds or thousands, showing team spirit by wearing custom T Shirts makes for a shared experience that helps team building exercises.



