All Star Travel Jeff Stanislow Presents at Florida Governor's Conference on Tourism

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2016 --Visit Florida, the state's official tourism and marketing corporation hosted their annual conference in Orlando, September 7-9, 2016, to showcase all aspects of tourism that makes Florida one of the top tourist destinations in the United States. All Star Travel, represented by Jeff Stanislow, presented on Thursday, September 8th.



Mr. Stanislow, a sponsor and partner of Visit Florida, contributed to a discussion on some of the challenges with International Travel as he showcases All Star Travel. His online travel agency is based in Tampa, Florida, and aims to supply travelers with low rates for rental cars, airline tickets, and hotels.



Jeff Stanislow from All Star Travel Agency said: "2015 saw record numbers visiting Florida, with 105 million tourists enjoying what we have to offer. I truly believe we can keep building on this success and make Florida the most visited destination in the world."



Florida's average occupancy rate increased to 72.0 percent in 2015, an increase of 3.24 percent from the previous year. With the local tourism industry generating $89.1 billion in 2015, and with a predicted income of $100 billion by 2020, this can only be good news for the local job market and reducing unemployment explained All Star Travel Agency.



"Florida tourism industry is going through an exciting time, and we hope to share our knowledge and experience and help Florida continue to break tourism records. More tourism means more jobs created and reducing the current 5.6 percent unemployment even lower.", said Jeff Stanislow.



Thousands of contributors gathered at the Hilton Orlando to discuss Florida tourism. This annual conference is a signature event of Visit Florida which includes keynote speakers, tourism experts, vendors, contributors, presentations, and exhibits. The tourism networking experience is like no other, and more vendors are registering each day.



About All Star Travel

AST provides car rentals, airline tickets, and accommodations for travelers in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, Latin America, Australia and other locations worldwide. Jeff Stanislow, CEO, started AST in 2013, and has been providing low rates for premium travel services through global and domestic partnerships.



