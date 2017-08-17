Carson, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2017 --Lean 5S, the leading provider of cleaning stations and shadow boards to the US manufacturing market, has announced the revamp and relaunch of its website.



Their new online home, which can be found at http://www.lean5sproducts.com, will be the new go-to platform for US manufacturing companies looking to purchase visual management solutions which will allow them to organize their work space more efficiently and increase productivity.



It is expected that the updated online outlet will showcase the unmatched quality and variety of the Lean 5S range more effectively than ever before, giving organizations an enhanced user experience, and smoothing their route to purchase significantly. Visitors will have an easy query channel to customer service representatives, allowing them to make any product-related enquiries they wish.



The new website will accommodate the expanded offerings of Lean 5S Products, which give their customers the chance to incorporate customized tool shadow boards and cleaning stations according to their own requirements. Lean 5s Products flexible new service, offered through the website, will give customers the opportunity to take advantage of unlimited design revisions, specific tool hardware and mobile options as they strive to design the perfect product.



With a new online platform with which to reach their customers, Lean 5S expect to continue serving the US manufacturing sector by increasing productivity and organization with their products. KPIs, TPM's and training matrix data can all be handily displayed on the Lean 5S's Products production boards, feeding into lean manufacturing processes and other programs such as Six Sigma, and there are even options for dry erase and magnetic surfaces.



When it comes to shadow boards, the items provided via the website will allow manufacturers to be more compliant, cut down waste and highlight deteriorating items much more effectively.



Customers will enjoy the convenience of multiple payment methods, with the site accepting major credit cards Visa and Mastercard, as well as PayPal transactions.



Lesley Francoeur, CEO for Lean 5S Products said: "The relaunch of www.lean5sproducts.com represents the dawn of an exciting new era for Lean 5S Products as a company, but also for manufacturers in the US market as a whole. The site is more accommodating of our extensive range of products, as well as providing clear communication channels for visitors to get in touch with customer service representatives. Scouring the internet for products can take up valuable time for manufacturers, and so we hope this new site will make the online purchasing experience for cleaning stations and shadow boards a whole lot easier."