Cudahy, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2023 --Access Elevator, a leader in providing mobility and accessibility products, is proud to now offer all-terrain wheelchairs that help expand outdoor opportunities for wheelchair users in Green Bay, Appleton, Milwaukee, Kenosha, Neenah, and the surrounding areas. A standard wheelchair just won't cut it but having an all-terrain wheelchair can change what you are able to do.



The TrackMaster wheelchairs are more than just a tracked wheelchair. They represent a new level of freedom that just can't be matched by regular wheelchairs. Instead of just hearing about adventures in the outdoors, users of these all-terrain wheelchairs can be participants. From going through a park, to taking on a nature trail, to even fishing and hunting, these tracked wheelchairs can open up endless possibilities.



When someone is in a wheelchair, even temporarily, their world becomes a lot different. Many things that they once took for granted are now either a challenge or are just out of the question. The opportunities shrink and their world becomes a lot smaller. The all-terrain wheelchairs from TrackMaster make their world bigger again, and this can have a tremendous impact on the mental well-being of the users.



But users don't have to just use these all-terrain wheelchairs outdoors. They can also be used indoors as well. Both models will fit through a 32-inch doorway like other wheelchairs, and they will not leave marks on hard floors or tear up carpeting or rugs. And, these tracked wheelchairs have a low center of gravity so users will not worry about tipping over.



The S2 model from TrackMaster can take users up to 10 miles in distance before needing to be recharged, with a speed of five miles per hour, all depending on the terrain it is on. These tracked wheelchairs feature marine-grade wiring so it can take the outdoor elements without failing. They can also go through water up to 12 inches deep without any problems, which makes going through puddles and other wet conditions a non-issue.



About Access Elevator

Access Elevator seeks to improve the lives of physically challenged people by offering a wide range of products that promote mobility and independence. Access Elevator offers different mobility devices that can be tailored to fit the individual and businesses' unique requirements. Visit www.allaboutaccess.com to learn more about quality platform lifts solutions in Green Bay, Appleton, Milwaukee, Kenosha, Neenah, and the surrounding areas.