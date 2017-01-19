All That Glitters Isn't Gold: Glamira's Garnet Gemstones for January

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2017 --Glamira is now a well-known name in jewelry today. Known for their stunning wedding and engagement rings and timeless custom jewelry designed with a modern appeal, Glamira is also known for their collection of custom jewelry featuring precious and semi-precious stones, including birthstones.



Next to custom wedding and engagement rings, Glamira's line of jewelry featuring birthstones is the next popular jewelry choice. The birthstone for January is the rich, red garnet stone, which makes a stunning and unforgettable statement in a number of rings, necklaces, bracelets and earring settings and pairings. Glamira offers the garnet gem stone in unique patterns, designs, and accessories.



About Glamira

Glamira first began as a small, local jewelry retailer in Heilbronn, Germany in 1999. Then, in 2011, the official Glamira brand was established. In less than 10 years, Glamira went through major business and operational changes and improvements in order to further develop its product offerings and services, and even expand their customer base.



As a result, Glamira rapidly expanded from the small retail shop to becoming a global brand, recognized for their custom jewelry, modern and timeless designs and settings, high quality and unique craftsmanship, and high end accessories.



Through their experience coupled with their unique expression and creativity, Glamira has become known throughout Europe and the United States as being a top brand and imprint in the custom jewelry market.



The January Birthstone



Glamira is proud to offer a wide range of precious and semi-precious gemstones, including birthstones. The birthstone for January is Garnet, and can be found in a number of different settings and pairings.



- Bracelet Mallorca – One of the most popular and newest bracelet styles, the Mallorca is a beautiful bracelet available in white or yellow gold with two hearts joined together with a string of small, round Garnet stones.



- Pendant Niger – This new bestseller necklace features two interlocking hearts with small, round Garnet stones at the center of the hearts. This pendant is also available in a white or yellow gold Forzentina 50 cm chain.



- Earring Rossella – These gorgeous earrings are another Glamira best seller. These earrings are made with the Garnet stone and Swarovski accent crystals, and are also available in 585 white gold and 785 yellow gold.



These are just a few products designed and offered by Glamira that feature the Garnet birthstone. There are also a number of other necklaces, pendants, earrings, bracelets as well as other jewelry and accessories, including rings and brooches with the Garnet stone and other precious and semi-precious stones. Glamira is confident that their collection of jewelry and accessories will appeal to any personality and style.



Glamira's jewelry and accessories are 100% nickel free, and are designed with GL certified diamonds and stones, certified and approved by the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), the largest and most reputable non-profit diamond institute in the world. Each jewelry purchase with a diamond or gemstone also comes with documentation certifying the cut, quality, clarity and color of the diamond or gemstone.



Visit here to learn more about Glamira as well as peruse their extensive collection and line of unique, stunning, and vivid combinations, arrangements, and pairings for any birthday or special occasion.



