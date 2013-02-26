All Trucking Jobs Launches Mobile Site

Pelham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2013 --Due to the extreme increase in the use of smaller mobile devices by truckers, All Trucking Jobs has launched a slimmed down mobile version of their site geared specifically to smaller screened devices.



According to owner Lee Rodgers, "We resisted creating a specific mobile site for the longest time because, if a site is done correctly, smart phones and tablets display standard sites very well and we didn't want to force mobile users to have to view a minimal site. The biggest problem we had was the application process and truckers having to constantly zoom with a smaller screen. So we compromised and our tech guys came up with a way to initially show the smaller site to mobile users but give them the option to view the full site without the mobile code kicking in. This way, truck drivers can fill out an application much easier using the smaller site and then go to the full site if they want to view more information. By keeping both sites under the same URL, we were able to use the same secure application, and that was very important to me."



Other than the application process, All Trucking Jobs is currently displaying limited information on the mobile site. The company also stated that if the activity and popularity of the mobile trucking site increases, they will begin adding more information to the smaller mobile site.



All Trucking Jobs helps truck drivers find jobs with carriers hiring nationwide. They list trucking employment opportunities with companies that are hiring now and use advanced technologies to match drivers and carriers.



For more information, visit http://www.all-trucking-jobs.com



Mobile site can be viewed directly at: http://www.all-trucking-jobs.com/mobile.asp?ID=85