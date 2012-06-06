All Trucking Jobs Tops the 1,000 Fan Mark

Pelham, AL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2012 --All Trucking Jobs (ATJ) is pleased to announce that it has surpassed 1,000 social media fans and is concentrating more on social media now to reach truck drivers.



Says owner Lee Rodgers, "With the search engines being so crazy now, to the point that a competitor can actually attack your rankings, we are moving more and more to social media solutions and have even begun advertising through social media channels instead."



All Trucking Jobs helps truckers find truck driving jobs with carriers hiring nationwide. They list trucking employment opportunities with carriers that are hiring now and help drivers find truck jobs across the country by using advanced technologies to match drivers and carriers.



