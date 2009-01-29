All Types of Allergies and Gluten-intolerance Issues Bring Non-profits and Consumers to Expo in Chicago

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2009 -- It’s unusual to be sure, but it’s a new era of shared responsibility and putting people first. This April 18-19 at Chicago’s McCormick Place, people with allergic and gluten-related conditions can get it all. Along with presenting sponsor Twinject and a host of exhibitors, Thrive Allergy and Gluten-free Expo is welcoming all non-profit organizations with missions associated to these health issues to come and educate people about their resources and goals. Twinject, Allegra, University of Chicago’s Celiac Disease Center, American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, Medic Alert Foundation, Inflammatory Skin Disease Institute, The American Lung Association, The National Psoriasis Foundation, The National Eczema Association and the Gluten Intolerance Group are among the participants and speakers in this effort to disseminate information and educate the public.



E-Ticketing has gone live but because of the educational sessions, tickets may be limited. Individuals may purchase tickets to secure admission at www.thriveallergyexpo.com. Adults are $10 or $15 for a 2-day pass, children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult. This is an opportunity to help families learn about these conditions from credible sources, yet not spend a fortune to do it. In order to further lend support to the not for profit effort, Thrive will donate back to participating non-profits the full face value of tickets purchased by their members.



For more information please call 866-617-EXPO or log onto the website at http://www.thriveallergyexpo.com.

