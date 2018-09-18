Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2018 --Vaccine is a medication that is administered to avert diseases. Vaccine is related to disease causing microorganisms and prepared by agents like killed or weakened microbes, toxins or some of its surface proteins. Vaccine provides active immunity against some harmful agents by activating the immune system. Vaccines are administered into the body by oral route or injections. Use of Vaccines in growing due to; increasing number of cases various infectious diseases like malaria, measles, dengue, HIV, hepatitis and others, governments initiatives like vaccination programs, rising awareness amongst the population, rise in the R&D in medicine sector, etc. Therefore, the All Vaccine Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global All Vaccine Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Industry overview:

All Vaccine Market By Type (Conjugate, Inactivated, Live Attenuated, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types), Valance (Multivalent and Monovalent), Route of Administration (Injectable (Subcutaneous & Intramuscular), Oral and Other Route of Administrations), Indication (Human Papilloma Virus, Influenza, Meningococcal Disease, MMR, Hepatitis, Polio, DTP, Rotavirus, Pneumococcal Disease and Other Indications) and Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Institutional Sales and Hospital Pharmacies)



Competitive Analysis:

The leading players in the market are Pfizer Inc., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, CSL Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Sanofi Pasteur SA, Novavax AB, Janssen Pharmaceutical Company, Merck & Co. Inc. and Serum Institute of India Ltd..



- Pfizer Inc.

- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

- CSL Ltd.

- Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

- GlaxoSmithKline plc.

- Sanofi Pasteur SA

- Novavax AB

- Janssen Pharmaceutical Company

- Merck & Co. Inc.

- Serum Institute of India Ltd.

Continue…



Market Segmentation:

The global All Vaccine Market is based on segment, by Type the market is segmented into Conjugate, Inactivated, Live Attenuated, Toxoid and Other Vaccine Types, by Valance the market is segmented into Multivalent and Monovalent, by Route of Administration the market is segmented into Injectable (Subcutaneous & Intramuscular), Oral and Other Route of Administrations, by Indication the market is segmented into Human Papilloma Virus, Influenza, Meningococcal Disease, MMR, Hepatitis, Polio, DTP, Rotavirus, Pneumococcal Disease and Other Indications, and by Distribution Channel the market is segmented into Retail Pharmacies, Institutional Sales and Hospital Pharmacies.



All Vaccine Market, By Type:

Conjugate

Inactivated

Live Attenuated

Toxoid

Other Vaccine Types



All Vaccine Market, By Valance:

Multivalent

Monovalent



All Vaccine Market, By Route of Administration:

Injectable

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

Oral

Other Route of Administrations



All Vaccine Market, By Indication:

Human Papilloma Virus

Influenza

Meningococcal Disease

MMR

Hepatitis

Polio

DTP

Rotavirus

Pneumococcal Disease

Other Indications



All Vaccine Market, By Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies

Institutional Sales

Hospital Pharmacies



Regional Insights

On a global front, the All Vaccine Market covers North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) and Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA). North American region is leading the All Vaccine Market owing to constant R&D in the pharmaceutical sector & also launch of number of new vaccines.



Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others)



