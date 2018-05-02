San Antonio, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2018 --Multiple Listing Service, most commonly known as MLS is a service used by a group of real estate brokers. They formed the group to create an MLS that allows each of them to see one another's listings of properties for sale. Under this arrangement, both the listing and selling broker are allowed to consolidate and share information as well as commissions.



It is usually an electronic database with all of the houses for sale by affiliated brokers, who update it on a regular basis. The participating parties distribute the book in print or online to each member of the service. According to an Allen Realty Group is hailed for creating MLS in Boerne and Cibolo.



According to experts, the concept of an MLS is generic. There is no governing MLS body, and the phrase cannot be marketed or branded. Typically, brokers band together with others brokers in their local areas to create their own MLS, and they allow brokers from other areas to view them as needed.



At Allen Realty Group, the experts give the selling broker more exposure, and they provide the broker representing the buyer with more options. In return, both receive a commission on the sale. These services also level the playing field by allowing small and large brokers to compete with one another.



It might seem a small brokerage may not benefit from offering its buyers the properties it had listed for its buyers simply would not have enough options to find the one they desire. In such case, with an MLS, the information is consolidated rather fragmented. It allows competing brokers to work together toward a common goal of helping buyers to find their desired properties and helping sellers sell their properties as well.



About Allen Realty Group

Allen Realty Group is a recognized real estate company that helps clients find the best deals on homes for sale in Alamo Heights and Boerne. They also help clients buy new homes and sell a home if they own one.