Allen Realty Group Employs Expert Short Sale Agent in Cibolo and New Braunfels

San Antonio, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2018 --Allen Realty Group is a trusted name in the field of short sale negotiating. The reputable agency has been working with lenders nationwide to solve foreclosure problems. They have a vast network of real estate agents, attorneys, mortgage bankers, and institutional lenders who have joined them in a collaborative approach to deliver solutions to help homeowners prevent foreclosure.



Falling behind one's mortgage payment and dealing with the dreaded possibility of foreclosure can leave one in an extremely traumatic condition. Those who are currently going through such stressful experience will soon be unable to continue making their payments. Even though there are several options available, dealing with the foreclosure and short sale process might not be an pleasant experience since negotiating an acceptable workout on one's own may be a daunting task. This is where one can count on Allen Realty Group.



The company offers exclusive solutions to prevent foreclosure through short sale or deed in lieu transactions. If a short sale is a viable option, one can count on the short sale agent in Cibolo and New Braunfels who offer exclusive services to help resolve the problems even if one's home is worth less than the balance of one's mortgage.



A short sale is a short pay off or pre-foreclosure sale. In real estate short sales the lender agrees to accept less than the amount owed by the borrower via the sale of the property to a third party. As part of the agreement, the lender releases the borrower from the mortgage, thereby preventing foreclosure.



Those who work with Allen Realty Group can surely benefit from the expert advice from the specialists. The specialists are all licensed real estate agents and attorneys who can negotiate the short sale with one's lender. They have the most ethical and experienced professionals who can help the clients with utmost professionalism.



To know more about remax in San Antonio and Spring Branch, visit https://www.allenrealtygroup.com/.



About Allen Reatly Group

Allen Reatly Group is a recognized real estate company that helps clients find the best deals on homes for sale in Alamo Heights and Boerne. They also help clients buy new homes and sell a home if they own one.