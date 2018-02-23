Allen Realty Group Helps Participate in Short Sales in New Braunfels and Schertz

San Antonio, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2018 --Allen Realty Group is a company providing advice and guidance relating to real estate transactions in the city of San Antonio, Texas. They assist people trying to buy a new house in San Antonio or sell their existing house in the city. They provide personalized expert guidance every step of the way, from the signing of the contract to the ultimate closing of the transaction. The services offered by Allen Realty Group in the domain of real-estate and property transactions include – buying and selling of property in San Antonio, military relocation, assistance in foreclosure and short sales in New Braunfels and Schertz and much more. They provide comprehensive, dedicated and award-winning client service, and the company's ultimate aim is to attain hundred percent customer satisfaction.



Allen Realty Group also offers short sale services to homeowners facing foreclosure in San Antonio. With the lending institutions changing procedures, requirements and qualifications on a regular basis, homeowners need someone on their side who has the necessary experience to deal with the changes correctly and efficiently, thus making offers significantly more effective. From the perspective of a homeowner facing foreclosure, knowing how to properly and effectively communicate with a financial institution about one's present situation can help them get the deal they want. Conversely, a miscommunication can mean a significant impact on one's credit report. This is why the guidance of qualified and experienced real estate professionals is of such vital importance in these situations.



The buyers of Allen Realty Group are qualified and ready to buy immediately. Buying in a short sale can be profitable, but it can also be quite complicated a procedure. If not handled properly, it can get the buyer, their money as well as their credit tied up in a difficult situation for years. With the help of real-estate experts such as Allen Realty Group, this problem can be easily avoided. They serve first time homebuyers, investors, and sellers, helping every transaction to go through smoothly and without any wastage of time or money.



