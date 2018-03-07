Allen Reatly Short Sale Agent Helps Minimize the Negative Impact on the Homeowner's Credit

San Antonio, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2018 --The home short sale has long been considered as a lifeline for borrowers facing foreclosure. It is often adopted quickly to resolve mortgage problems without given much thought on the ups and downs of the short sale process. The truth is that even after a home short sale, one may still own money and also get pursued in court. One of the major outcomes of a short sale are taxes which may be charged to the seller of the short sale. The most common way to avoid taxes during the short sale process is to negotiate it with the lender.



Since the lending institutions are changing requirements, procedures, and qualifications almost daily, Allen Realty Group has short sale agent in Cibolo and New Braunfels who knows how to deal with these changes correctly, making offers more effective. Those who are looking forward to selling their property might require knowledge on how to properly speak to a financial institution about the current situation. The experience can make the difference between getting a deal done quickly and avoiding a significant impact on one's credit report.



Allen Realty Group has potential buyers who are qualified and ready to buy today. Buying a short sale is not easy, and if one does not know what one is doing, one can find oneself in utter trouble with both money and credit being tied up for years. This is where Allen Realty Group comes into the scene to help the clients avoid that problem.



Being REO Listing Agents as well as Specialized Buyers Agents, the agency is ready to give its clients a real advantage in today's market. Be it an investor, first time home buyer or someone who are prepared for a change, the company is right up there to shop for the clients, saving their time and frustration.



To know more about remax in San Antonio and Spring Branch, visit https://www.allenrealtygroup.com/.



About Allen Reatly Group

Allen Reatly Group is a recognized real estate company that helps clients find the best deals on homes for sale in Alamo Heights and Boerne. They also help clients buy new homes and sell a home if they own one.