Allergies and Gluten-Intolerance Drive Expo to Reach out to Patient Consumers and Offer Education and Information at Low Cost

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/14/2009 -- Allergies are one of the dominant health topics in schools and among parents. The days of sharing peanut butter sandwiches are over, ushering in an era where cafeteria menus are under scrutiny and kids are learning to give themselves injections and carry inhalers. Thrive Allergy and Gluten-free Expo is setting up the only North American show to offer education, samples and general information to all allergy afflicted individuals and parents, crossing all socio-economic barriers.



Medical speakers, pharmaceutical sponsors and a welcoming environment for all non-profits which are concerned with these issues make this expo the place to bridge the gap between patients and service providers. Twinject, Allegra, University of Chicago’s Celiac Disease Center and the American college of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology are among the participants in this effort to disseminate information and educate the public.



Tickets are on sale at http://www.thriveallergyexpo.com. Adults are $10 or $15 for a 2-day pass, children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult. This is an opportunity to help families learn about these conditions from credible sources, yet not spend a fortune to do it. In order to further lend support to the not for profit effort, Thrive will donate back to participating non-profits the full face value of tickets purchased by their members.



For more information please call or log onto the website.

