Alliance Hospitality Reports Strong First Quarter Growth

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/03/2013 --Alliance Hospitality, the Raleigh, NC based hospitality management company, has shown phenomenal growth in their first quarter.



Alliance Hospitality has continued its strong focus on the financial goals of their hotel owners and investment partners, and that commitment propelled their portfolio of hotels ahead of the competition. Their priorities continue to be the best in providing superior customer service, driving market share/top line growth, growing GOP and developing leaders. These items are part of Alliance’s balanced scorecard approach and how they measure success against the industry. These financial results and commitment to partnering with great owners allowed Alliance to continue their first quarter overall growth in 2013.



According to data released by Smith Travel Research, Alliance Hospitality’s revenue per available room increased 5.8% percent compared to last year, soundly surpassing the Competitive Set as a portfolio for Quarter 1 2013. Year to Date through April the growth continues with Alliance Hospitality revenue per available room increasing 8.9% over last year and 6.7% over the Competitive Set as a portfolio. The majority of the growth was fueled by strategic positioning of rates with Alliance teams and Revenue Management in a strong Occupancy Demand quarter. This allowed Alliance as an organization to control expenses, drive market share and flow much stronger GOP results. Alliance contributed a phenomenal NOI growth of 36% more than this time in 2012.



Along with Alliance's strong top and bottom line growth, they have recently partnered with Otis and Clark properties to oversee four Marriott Select Service Properties in St. Louis, MO as asset managers and recently added a Choice property in Christiansburg, VA, all in their first quarter.



"We’re excited to have such great success in Quarter 1 with our financial deliverables and even more excited about the continued growth of our portfolio with great partners," said CEO Rolf Tweeten.



Alliance has a great pipeline for continued growth in Quarter 2, and the company is in a great position to add additional assets quickly.



For more information please call (919) 791-1801 or visit http://www.alliancehospitality.com.