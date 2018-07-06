Alliance Medical Offers Easier and More Convenient 'Book an Appointment' Options

Warwick, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/06/2018 --The range of services offered by Alliance Medical has proven to be highly successful with numerous patients across the UK, and these services include ultrasounds, X-rays, MRI scans, CT scans, PET/CT scans, fluoroscopy services, and a lot more. Today, it's now more convenient for patients to book an appointment with Alliance Medical through one of its many options.



Alliance Medical is well-known around Europe for its excellent imaging services, which include X-rays and ultrasounds, MRI scans and PET/CT scans, CT scans, fluoroscopy, and more. The range of services offered by Alliance Medical allows patients to get sound, personal, and highly-advanced care and comfort.



Alliance Medical has two main centres in London, one in Harley Street, and one in Bulstrode Place, and these centres offer the latest in imaging technology to patients who are looking for answers to their conditions. But aside from imaging services, Alliance Medical also offers outpatient services, and these include cardiac services, lung assessment services, men's health and urology services, and neurology services.



When it comes to cardiac services, Alliance Medical offers non-invasive techniques and tools for the identification and assessment of blood vessels and heart-related conditions. As part of its cardiac services, Alliance Medical offers full consultations with one of its expert cardiologists as well as a follow-up assessment and review, comprehensive assessment and blood tests, ECGs, echocardiography services, 24-hour monitoring of blood pressure as well as analysis of blood pressure, Holter assessment and monitoring 24/7, screening for cardiomyopathy, and more. Cardiac scanning is also offered using the latest technology, which includes 3T MRI as well as high definition and low dose CT scanning and imaging.



For patients who would like to book an appointment, Alliance Medical offers a much quicker, convenient service as well. At Alliance Medical, patients have several options for booking an appointment, and this includes contacting the centre directly by telephone, sending an email or sending a fax, or completing an online form if the patient already has a referral letter from their physician.



For the online booking appointment, patients can simply download the available form from the website and fill in their details such as name, birth date, address, telephone and mobile numbers, and email, and choose the type of service they require, whether it's an MRI, CT, X-ray, or ultrasound, as well as the area which is to be imaged. Other details such as medical history and the details of the referring physician are also required.



About Alliance Medical

Alliance Medical offers an array of diagnostic imaging services which are highly advanced, along with great patient care and support. For those who would like to take advantage of a private ct scan london, visit the Alliance Medical site.