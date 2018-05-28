Alliance Medical Works with the NHS to Bring Private Digital Imaging Services to Patients in London

Warwick, Warwickshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2018 --Alliance Medical has always made it a priority to provide patients with the best care when it comes to diagnostic imaging services, such as PET/CT scans, CT scans, MRIs, ultrasounds, X-rays, and more. And today, Alliance Medical works with the NHS in order to allow patients to benefit from private scans.



Diagnostic imaging tools and techniques have certainly undergone a lot of advancements over the years. Tools such as X-rays have long been used, of course, but today, patients can also take advantage of and benefit from the latest in diagnostic imaging technology provided by MRI scans, CT and PET/CT scans, ultrasounds, and more.



At Alliance Medical, patients who are seeking the best in diagnostic imaging services can get exactly what they need. Numerous patients have gone through Alliance Medical's doors, and the company continues to satisfy the needs of patients who are looking for the most ideal and professional service – whether they need an MRI, a CT scan, a PET/CT scan, an ultrasound, fluoroscopy, or even the simplest X-ray.



But even if Alliance Medical is a private clinic, it is happy to announce that it is now working with the NHS to bring its superior services to more patients across London and beyond. As Alliance Medical readily attests, "We have provided imaging and radiology services in central London for over 12 years. Our London Harley Street Centres are established centres of excellence, taking pride in a broad range of services to both private and NHS patients."



Anyone who has been recommended for imaging and radiology can turn to Alliance Medical, whether they are private patients or are patients of the NHS. They can benefit not only from highly advanced technology but personalised, expert care as well.



When it comes to medical imaging, Alliance Medical also offers interventional radiology, which focuses on the diagnosis as well as treatment of biliary systems, vascular systems, musculoskeletal systems, urinary tract, and peripheral vascular systems. Aside from this, Alliance Medical also offers outpatient services that help patients benefit from the proper care and treatment pathway – all under one roof, from imaging to diagnoses to consultation and review. The outpatient services provided by Alliance Medical include cardiac services, lung assessment services, urology as well as men's health services, neurology, and more.



About Alliance Medical

Alliance Medical's diagnostic imaging centres in London have helped numerous clients get the diagnostic imaging services they need. It offers the latest in X-rays, CT scans, PET/CT scans, ultrasounds, MRIs, and more. To get more info about a private CT scan London, visit the website.