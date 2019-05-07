Alliance Scale Becomes Regional Service Center for Ohaus

Canton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/07/2019 --Alliance Scale is pleased to announce that they have become the Northeast regional service center for Ohaus—a global powerhouse in the weighing technology industry. As a regional service provider for one of the biggest weighing companies in the world, Alliance Scale is responsible for providing professional, quality service on OHAUS balances and scales within their region. Alliance Scale will extend the capabilities of OHAUS factory-level service out to the field to provide strategic geographic coverage throughout the Northeast along with depot-level service at their Canton, Massachusetts service facility. The company will provide fast turnaround times, expert technical support, training, and quality system documentation to benefit Ohaus customers.



As an OHAUS Regional Service Center Alliance Scale offers:



- Expert repair and support for OHAUS weighing products

- Warranty and non-warranty repair of all OHAUS products by factory trained technicians using original equipment replacement parts

- An economical means of obtaining fast service throughout the U.S. and Canada

- Preventative maintenance and calibration service (certified and traceable)

- A loaner equipment program to eliminate downtime

- Field service



Ray Secour, President of Alliance Scale, said "Becoming a regional service provider for our trusted supplier Ohaus was an opportunity we had to jump on. It exposes us to a new customer base and we've already noticed an uptick in calibration orders related to this initiative. We are excited to offer excellent service to any company in the Northeast that needs professional servicing of their Ohaus equipment and are looking forward to the opportunities this program provides".



For more information about Alliance Scale, visit www.alliancescale.com.



About Alliance Scale

Alliance Scale, Inc. is based in Canton, MA and is a value-added distributor for several major manufacturers of industrial scales and weighing systems. Alliance also provides expert repair and inspection services throughout the greater New England area. Offering on-site servicing and skilled technicians, Alliance Scale is always at the ready with quick response to repair or inspection needs to keep scales operational and help meet all regulatory and compliance requirements.