Alligator Diesel Performance Gains Power With Champion Blue Flame Motor Oil

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/25/2012 --“It is extremely important for Champion to find a partner that shares the same interest in Diesel Motorsports,” said Karl Dedolph, Director of Champion Performance Products. “ADP clearly will be an excellent on-line partner to promote our Blue Flame Motor Oil and effectively will move all of our other aftermarket products forward in this key strategic category of performance diesel.”



Alligator Diesel Performance was established in 2005 in Las Vegas, NV and relocated to Coeur d Alene, ID in 2009. Founders Chad and Jayme Hall have put together a full service staff to meet the needs of today's savvy diesel enthusiast. In 2011, ADP was featured on Inc. 500's List of Fastest Growing Companies In America at #263!



“We started this company on the foundation of providing the best customer and technical support, the best pricing, the best parts selection and the fastest shipping in the industry”, stated Chad Hall. “With 4 regional warehouses, we can deliver orders within a few business days. Every member of our sales staff owns a diesel vehicle, and all of them are equipped with performance parts from mild to wild”.



Along with sales, ADP installs and repairs everything from intakes, tuners, exhaust, injectors, turbos, transmissions and head studs; all the way up to full-blown motor builds. Visit ADP at http://www.alligatorperformance.com or give them a call at 208-777-1977.



Champion Blue Flame® Diesel Motor Oils are a unique, purpose built synthetic diesel engine oil that combines workhorse high-zinc performance additives, superior protection, advanced polymer technology, and high TBN, supported by a carrier blend of synthetic and conventional base fluids.



In addition, Champion Classic Blue Flame® Diesel Engine Oils deliver unmatched high temperature film strength and lubricity protection, has the muscle to combat oil shear, maximizes and sustains cylinder compression, and is proven to increase engine horsepower and torque.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion Blue Flame® Diesel Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.ChampionsUseChampion.com