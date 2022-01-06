Allison Corry Named as New Head of Intermountain Healthcare Supply Chain Organization

Salt Lake City, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2022 --Allison Corry has been named as the new chief supply chain officer and vice president of Intermountain Healthcare's Supply Chain Organization.



Corry will lead the development of the Intermountain SCO's future digital roadmap creating the vision and strategic plans for all aspects of the operation including materials management, logistics, services, operations integration, and procurement. She is the first woman to serve in this role at Intermountain.



"Intermountain has always been about innovation when it comes to supply chain and it's one of the reasons we've done well during the pandemic, and continue to be industry-recognized," said Corry. "I am eager to lead our teams as effective drivers of systemic and industry change that will reduce costs and prepare us for future challenges in healthcare.



Corry has worked at Intermountain for nearly three years, serving as the assistant vice president for the system's SCO's procurement team and has been a part of many of the innovations which have earned Intermountain's SCO national recognition.



"It will be exciting to watch Allison continue to raise the bar of our already strong, award-winning, and well recognized Supply Chain Organization," said Bert Zimmerli, Intermountain's executive vice president and chief financial officer. "She is a respected and talented leader who brings passion, dedication, and innovation and is supported by a tremendous team!"



One of the biggest changes Corry will help usher in is providing extraordinary service through faster adoption of technology. This includes using big data to better predict supply chain challenges, while shifting more aspects of hospital supply chain to a direct to consumer model.



This includes a new partnership with Zipline which will allow Intermountain to deliver medicine and other supplies directly to patients. Corry says It's an important step in expanding the benefits of telemedicine.



Corry will also continue to focus on improving service at Intermountain and adjusting to the opportunities and challenges which have come with the COVID-19 pandemic.



