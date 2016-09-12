Allison Garage Doors, LLC Partners with BizIQ

Waretown, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2016 --Allison Garage Doors, LLC, a longtime provider of garage door installation, repair and maintenance services for residential and commercial clients, announced today that it has joined forces with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based digital marketing firm that serves small businesses throughout North America.



Through its collaboration with BizIQ, Allison Garage Doors, LLC hopes to expand its customer base by offering a stronger online presence and tailoring its marketing efforts toward an increasingly connected clientele. BizIQ's approach with clients like the garage door company in Waretown, NJ employs search engine optimization strategies that make companies like Allison Garage Doors, LLC more visible in local Google search results. In addition, BizIQ is developing a new website for the garage door company that will feature twice-monthly blog posts and make it easier for current and prospective customers to get in touch.



The blog content on the new website is a key part of an overall strategy that will prioritize timely, relevant and highly informative website content related to the garage door company's products and services. All of this content will be written by professional copywriters, and it will be regularly updated. The website will also include such features as a contact form and a Google Maps link to help customers find the physical location of Allison Garage Doors, LLC.



"Our company has been providing outstanding garage door services in Waretown and the surrounding areas for nearly 40 years," said Scott Allison, owner of Allison Garage Doors, LLC. "While we have a strong reputation in our service area, as well as a long list of happy customers, we decided it was time to bring our marketing efforts more in line with today's standards, and that meant prioritizing our web presence. We're grateful to BizIQ for its efforts and look forward to continuing our partnership."



About Allison Garage Doors, LLC

Allison Garage Doors, LLC has been providing a full range of garage door services in Waretown since 1978. A family-owned business, the company takes pride in offering high quality services and taking care of its customers. The garage door company in Waretown, NJ offers free estimates on its services.



For more information about Allison Garage Doors, LLC and the company's garage door services, please visit http://www.allisongaragedoors.com.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.