Allpoint Construction in Allen Park Awarded GAF Master Elite Status

Allen Park, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2017 --Categorized as the best of the best, Allpoint Construction announces their new enviable status with GAF. Now among the elite, literally, the contracting company in Allen Park, Michigan holds Master Elite status with the most recognizable shingle manufacturer in the U.S. Used my most roofers in the industry, GAF shingles have taken their place as the optimum product for this niche market. Thus, when a roofing contractor reaches the uncommon Master Elite status, they have proven to GAF that their work is as optimum as the products they sell.



Tom Krechnyak, the owner of Allpoint Construction, said of the recognition for his company's excellent work, "We couldn't be more pleased to hold Master Elite status with GAF. Their recognition is in direct thanks for all of our hard work as well as the integrity of our craftsmanship. We give our best because it's our mission to do just that. So, homeowners rely on us for quality new roof installation in Southeast Michigan; roof installations that stand the test of time."



A Master Elite contractor is the only type of roofer than can provide their customers with the GAF Golden Pledge Warranty. This warranty is the most substantial warranty in the roofing industry. It requires that the entire roof system originates with GAF products.



For more information visit www.allpointconstructionmi.com.



About Allpoint Construction

Allpoint Construction provides the Metro Detroit area with small to large home improvement services. The company specializes in all aspects of construction and remodeling. This includes everything from roofs to ventilation, gutters and siding, kitchens and baths, flooring and tiling, windows and doors, and masonry among other necessary renovation services.



About GAF

Founded in 1886, GAF has become North America's largest manufacturer of commercial and residential roofing. The company has reached nearly $3 billion in sales as a result of industry-leading expertise and comprehensive roofing solutions.



