AllPoint Construction in Downriver, MI Now Approved by VinylSiding.org

Allen Park, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/27/2018 --Announcing their latest news, AllPoint Construction is now the only siding company in Downriver, Michigan to have the certified approval of VinylSiding.org. The company recently received their certification from the industry-recognized organization through their VSI Certified Installer Program.



The VSI Certified Installer Program assures their installers' work embodies superior industry standards. These standards include properly preparing the areas around doors, windows, and other openings to prevent water infiltration. They also incorporate making sure that the siding is correctly fastened to allow for the vinyl's normal expansion and contraction properties. Possibly most importantly, it covers keeping the vinyl siding straight and secure on the walls it is adhered to. Thus, the siding contractor in Downriver has shown their knowledge of vinyl siding installation and exhibited a high quality of work. In addition to creating the best customer service possible, it also creates a beautiful appearance on the home that's meant to last.



Widely-known as the best siding company in Downriver, MI, AllPoint Construction CEO, Tom Krenchnyac said of his company's new certification, "While our construction company offers licensed, insured contractors that are certified to both install and repair siding, this nod from VinylSiding.org shows that we're up to date on the latest application techniques. It's terrific to be the only one in our area that, according to the organization, can say that."



For more information visit http://www.allpointconstructionmi.com/best-siding-contractor-in-downriver-michigan/.



About AllPoint Construction

AllPoint Construction is a full-service home improvement, design, and construction company based in Allen Park, Michigan.



