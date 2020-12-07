Allen Park, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2020 --No stranger to cold weather, AllPoint Construction announces they will continue to provide roofing services in Michigan throughout the season. Offering winter roof repair in Downriver, MI, the company is best known for its practical approach to getting the job done fast. With everything down to free estimates, 0% financing, and Allpoint pros who show up ready to complete the work in one day, the full-service home improvement company is unmatched. This standout service is especially true when homeowners are hard-pressed to find Downriver, MI roofers that will tackle a job during winter.



"We like to keep our job as streamlined as possible while keeping our customers informed every step of the way. It's one thing to do an exceptional job; it's another go the extra mile to make sure our customers aren't disrupted during the process," said Tom Krechnyak, the owner of Allpoint Construction.



The roofing contractors in Downriver, MI, will also obtain work permits on jobs, so homeowners don't have to go through the inconvenience themselves. Allpoint Construction holds Master Elite status with GAF, the most recognizable shingle manufacturer in the U.S.



For more information, visit http://www.allpointconstructionmi.com.



About Allpoint Construction

Allpoint Construction provides the Metro Detroit area with small to extensive home improvement services. The company specializes in all aspects of construction and remodeling. The company's services include everything from roofs to ventilation, gutters and siding, kitchens and baths, flooring and tiling, windows and doors, and masonry, among other necessary renovation services.



Location Information:

7420 Allen Rd

Allen Park, Michigan



Contact:

Tom Krechnyak

Owner, Allpoint Construction

contact@allpointconstructionmi.com

734-407-7110



Website:

http://www.allpointconstructionmi.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/allpointconstruction