AllPoint Construction Roofing Contractors in Dearborn, MI Launches New Roof Sale for Spring

Allen Park, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2018 --And who said the installation of a new roof had to break the bank? Not AllPoint Construction. They're the widely-used roofing contractors in Dearborn, Michigan that puts the "do" in "done." Dedicated to giving homeowners a leg up this springtime, the company has announced a $399 discount on all new roof installations. Turning an investment into a more comfortable living space, the company is determined to help homeowners increase curb appeal, reduce energy waste, and boost savings overall.



"Spring is the time to repair some of the winter damage roofs have had to withstand. When a roof reaches the end of its life, it can cause an increase in energy expenses if it's not replaced. And, if there are leaks causing interior damage such as mold, mildew, and rot, it affects air quality in the home. So, a new roof isn't always a luxury; it's a necessity. This new discount we're happy to offer our customers will offset the cost," Tom Krenchnyac, CEO, of All Point Construction says.



With the $399 discount on new roofs, homeowners can get a jumpstart on making their home exterior fail-safe for the next several years. Balancing air intake and exhaust ventilation ensures that air flows effortlessly throughout the home year-round. Improved air quality with proper ventilation systems proves as essential as increasing a home's resale value does.



For more information visit http://www.allpointconstructionmi.com.



About AllPoint Construction

All Point Construction is a full-service home improvement, design, and construction company based in Allen Park, Michigan. The company holds Master Elite status with GAF. A Master Elite contractor is the only type of roofer that can provide their customers with the GAF Golden Pledge Warranty. This warranty is the most substantial warranty in the roofing industry. It requires that the entire roof system originates with GAF products.



