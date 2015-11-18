Allstar Chauffeured Services Simplifies Booking with the AllstarVIP App

Troy, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2015 --In the business of making transportation easier, Allstar Chauffeured Services now makes "catching a ride" just that. With customer service top-of-mind the car service in Detroit announces its next move into the digital age. Now clients can download the AllstarVIP app for iOS or Android and book a reservation immediately from their smartphone. They can also manage trips and view the current location of their chauffeur.



Free to download, the car service app allows users to check rates before booking. A new reservation can be booked from start to finish within the app and can be linked to a credit card or corporate account for billing. The app will even save the user's favorite locations for frequent use and faster service. Easily navigated icons offer pathways to past and active reservations, rate searches, the real time location of a booked chauffeur, and settings.



Limousine services new reservation details are shown on a dedicated screen. Information includes the first and last name of the client, time, date and location of pick-up, type of vehicle booked, payment, drop-off location and the estimated total fee. A second screen shows exactly where the pick-up location will be via a pinpointed map. This design is useful on the Locate My Driver screen as well. From here users can see the driver's exact location on a map, their estimated time of arrival, phone and vehicle number.



Bob Beutel, President of Allstar Chauffeured Services said of the app launch, "We couldn't be happier to roll out this new service to our customers. Whether its airport transportation or corporate buses tours we're here to help make the process run smooth anyway we can."



For more information visit www.allstarvip.com.