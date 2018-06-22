Allstate Danvers to Support Special Needs Driving School

Malden, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2018 --Allstate insurance of Danvers, Massachusetts will be offering support, both financially and through its vast network, to a local special needs driving program.



Alexis Panacopoulos, a resident of Salem, who has joined the Danvers Allstate Insurance team, has over 12 years' experience working with children that have special needs. She was part owner of Triad Driving Academy for over 8 years and created a reputation for her driving school that helps educate students with special needs to get their drivers license. "I developed a special needs driver's education program that is operated as part of the North Shore collaborative school curriculum and gives special needs students an opportunity to obtain their drivers' license. I am so excited to join the Allstate team and looking forward to being able to assist customers with protecting themselves, families, and what they have worked hard for." says Panacopoulos.



Shortly after Panacopoulos joined Allstate Danvers, the special needs driving school was brought to the attention of Sharlene Wulleman, the Agency owner. Ms. Wulleman immediately offered her support of the program and started discussions on how to help support and expand the special needs driving school. "We are excited at the possibility of contributing to this program and helping Alexis expand the program throughout the commonwealth" says Charlene Wulleman, President and owner of the Danvers Allstate Insurance Agency.



The special needs program focuses on helping children and young adults gain the necessary skills, experience and at times, the proper mind set for people to become licensed to drive in the State of Massachusetts. "Traditional driving schools are not equipped or properly trained to customize the learning to fit the individual's needs" says Panacopoulos.



In her role at Allstate Insurance of Danvers, Panacopoulos will be working with clients in Danvers and throughout the North Shore. Allstate Insurance of Danvers specializes in Auto, Personal, Property and Life insurance services. They manage an additional location in Malden, Massachusetts located at 146 Commercial Street. "I am thrilled to have Alexis join our already great team at Allstate Insurance both in Malden and Danvers Massachusetts." says Wulleman.



Allstate Danvers and Allstate Malden, both located in Massachusetts, are wholly owned subsidiaries of Commercial Street Advisors. Sharlene Wulleman is president and proprietor of Commercial Street Advisors and the two agencies are located in Malden and Danvers Massachusetts.



For more information on the special needs driving school, please call 978-243-6400.