AllstateDebtConsolidation.com Shares How Consumers Can Make Debt Relief Work

Here's what consumers can do according to Jack Dominico the company rep…



1. Consumers should stop using cards when they have cash



If a consumer makes smaller purchases such as snacks or drinks and they have cash on hand, don't use the credit card. Small purchases really add up on credit card statements, so when someone has the cash for a $5 purchase, they should use the cash. Many people probably hate to open up their card statement to find the amount due is higher than they thought and their statement contains numerous small purchases. It would be wise for Americans to add up those small purchases and see how much they are really costing them.



2. Consumers should stop ignoring their statements



Many Americans that already know they can't afford to pay their credit card bills wind up tossing the bill in a drawer where it won't bother them. This is a bad idea. Even if someone's bill is more than they can pay, they need to know the numbers, especially when someone is contemplating a debt reduction program. People in debt shouldn't charge anything new to their cards, but if they do, they need to pay it off immediately. They need to see where they are spending all of their hard earned money and how much they are paying in interest charges. These numbers might just scare them into cutting back on spending. Whether the numbers are good or bad, consumers need to know what they are so they can work on paying off the balance. Otherwise, consumers can really sabotage their debt relief goals and financial well being.



3. People in debt should stop making big purchases they know they can't pay off



Many people use credit cards to purchase themselves expensive things they want knowing they cannot afford it. This is a bad credit card habit that needs to be stopped. A credit card is not free money that allows someone to buy things they can't afford. They do need to pay for everything they buy. Sometimes when money gets tight, people might use the card to buy groceries that they know will take a couple months to pay off. That is much different than buying a big screen television that they decide they just have to have. Credit cards aren't for careless purchases. If someone has a tendency to buy things with their credit card before they find out if they can afford it, this is a habit people should break right away.



4. Stop ignoring the due date



The due date is not simply a suggested date by which people should pay. Consumers should consider it a firm date that they should pay the full amount by. Some cards do offer a grace period, but people shouldn't make it a habit to pay late even if they won't incur interest charges. Americans shouldn't get into the habit of paying during their grace period and then find themselves struggling to meet that payment date. People should always stick to the due date on the bill and use the grace period when they hit hard times. That is the best way to utilize that grace period and will also help with their debt relief plans. People need to be wise when it comes to using their credit cards. While convenient, they should be used with caution.



