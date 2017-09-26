AllTech Services, Inc. Announces Significant Expansion Through Acquisition of ADCO Assets

Sterling, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2017 --AllTech Services, Inc., a leading provider of HVAC and plumbing services, announced its recent acquisition of ADCO service agreements and other significant assets. "ADCO customers should rest assured that we'll be standing behind all existing agreements," said Abe Zarou, President of AllTech.



AllTech has proudly served the residents and businesses of Northern Virginia for over 20 years. "Great service builds customer loyalty, and customer satisfaction has enabled the company to realize its goal of innovation and growth while maintaining the high standards and professionalism we are proud to provide our friends in the community," said Mr. Zarou.



The opportunity to expand and grow with the ADCO service agreement customers is an exciting opportunity to provide new friends the same reliable and responsive service that we enjoy providing our current customers. AllTech's trained service professionals will continue to provide all our residential and commercial customers prompt reliable troubleshooting and repairs. AllTech also provides plumbing services, which was not available under the old ADCO model. "We are excited to welcome our new customers and assure them we will deliver a seamless transition," said Mr. Zarou.



AllTech will maintain existing ADCO phone numbers, allowing former ADCO customers to conveniently schedule service calls. Customers can also continue using the same website and online functions to manage service. New customers can now reach out to a single entity to schedule service or installation work for a range of household and business needs.



The ADCO agreements AllTech will be taking over include more than 1,500 residential service agreements and more than 150 commercial service agreements. ADCO is the trade name of Air Distributing Company, Inc., that elected to market its assets pursuant to a bankruptcy proceeding. Mark and Amy Wolfe are the principal owners of ADCO.