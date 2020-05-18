Allure Detox Offers Healthcare Workers Scholarship

West Palm Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2020 --Allure Detox is a cutting-edge inpatient detox and residential treatment center located in beautiful West Palm Beach, Florida. Recognized for its excellence in substance abuse treatment by the Joint Commission, Allure helps patients stop using drugs and alcohol safely. The coronavirus pandemic has created a dramatic increase in the levels of stress and strain on healthcare workers across the country and the world. With the added pressure, the healthcare community has become an at-risk population for drug and alcohol abuse. To provide greater access to care and support for healthcare workers, Allure Detox is offering a Medical Detox Scholarship for healthcare workers in need of confidential addiction treatment.



"We appreciate the commitment our healthcare workers have made to our neighbors during this difficult time and now we are honored to offer support and assistance for them to heal from addiction to drugs or alcohol," explains Alex Costa, Director of Community Outreach for Allure.



Addiction is a perplexing disease, one that creates heartbreak and chaos for the whole family. It also brings a sense of despair, as people watch their loved ones disintegrate before their eyes. Addiction can seem like a hopeless and permanent state, but there is help. Allure's team of specially trained physicians and nurses is absolutely committed to helping those addicted to drugs and alcohol achieve lasting recovery.



To address the rising need among healthcare workers, Allure is now offering one scholarship per month from May through September. Each month, one healthcare worker will be awarded a cost-free detoxification stay at Allure's premier drug and alcohol detox facility. Awardees will be contacted confidentially at the end of each month. For consideration, please visit the scholarship page and apply by the deadline of June 15, 2020, and provide proof of employment.



Questions about the scholarship can be sent via email to scholarship@alluredetox.com or call the dedicated number (844) 980-2677.



