Allure Medspa Partners with BizIQ

Scottsdale, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2018 --Allure Medspa, a trusted medical spa serving clients in the Scottsdale and Mesa area, announced it has partnered with BizIQ, a digital marketing agency based in Phoenix, for its marketing needs.



BizIQ works with a wide range of small and medium-sized businesses across the United States to aid them in their digital marketing practices. The company has already developed a brand new website for the medical spa, and will also create two blog posts per month on issues related to dermatology and skincare. These blog posts will be a mixture of helpful tips and timely, newsworthy content.



Beyond the content the company has provided for Allure Medspa's website and blog, BizIQ will also help the spa improve its search engine optimization (SEO), which will allow Allure Medspa to better connect with new customers on the internet who are searching for more information about skin care in Scottsdale, AZ. The goal is to provide the company with significantly more online visibility so it will better be able to serve new and existing clients when they are in need of Botox or other skin treatments.



"We are excited to be partnering with BizIQ to take the next step forward with our digital marketing," said Luis Millard, owner of Allure Medspa. "These days, people use the internet as their primary tool for finding information about local businesses, which means it's important for us to prioritize our digital marketing. We look forward to seeing the kinds of results we get out of this partnership."



About Allure Medspa

Founded in 2014, Allure Medspa has already become a trusted name in medical spas in Scottsdale and Mesa. The company offers customers the expertise they want with the credentials and licensing they expect.



For more information, visit http://alluremedspa.net/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.biziq.com/.