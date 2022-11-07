AllValue Altered Solution for eCommerce Stores

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2022 --Ever since its recent entry into the eCommerce space as a SaaS eCommerce developer, AllValue has created various solutions that enable merchants to grow their business in this extremely competitive eCommerce climate.



These solutions from AllValue include several products and feature updates eCommerce web development services, marketing functions, logistics capabilities, and social marketing of eCommerce.



AllValue's mandate to advance the present state of global eCommerce creates a win-win scenario for all parties involved in online retail.



Global eCommerce is Undergoing a Fast-Paced Transformation.



To grasp the evolution occurring in eCommerce, we first need to outline some of the significant past and present trends in eCommerce.



It is hard to talk about online retail's present state without addressing the pandemic's impact. The eCommerce sector's steady growth pre-pandemic surged due to the restriction of outdoor activities. More consumers turned to eCommerce for their basic necessities, while more brick-and-mortar stores went online to make the shopping experience more seamless.



Online customers are more demanding and sophisticated than ever; Therefore, eCommerce merchants need to invest more time and effort in customer acquisition by engaging their user bases and making good use of social commerce. Merchants can do so by either choosing to create creative contents, live streaming events, or through group buying challenges.



Most notably is the need for eCommerce brands to adapt to changing consumer behaviors in real-time through the collection and actionable use of data.



AllValue is Rising to the Occasion with Strategic Solutions and Partnerships.



AllValue is constantly improving its platform to provide the best capabilities to build eCommerce store, making it easier for merchants and consumers to engage in cross-border eCommerce. AllValue has been continually refining their products and building new ones while at the same time forming strategic partnerships to advance the cause of online retail. Some of AllValue's landmark solutions include:



1. Debut of the AllValue WeChat Mini Program

In a bid to enhance independent website operations and boost private domain traffic for eCommerce brands, AllValue pioneered its WeChat Mini Program. This initiative takes a stretch to enable merchants to reach global consumers using WeChat app as a Launchpad and leveraging its robust ecosystem to improve conversion rates and develop multi-sales channels.



2. Introducing AllValue's Mobile-First Features

The Mobile-First feature is AllValue's attempt to harness the potential of social commerce adequately all-in-one link on users' bio through Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Line, etc. This feature tries to deliver a better overall shopping experience to consumers while achieving a better and faster order conversion rates for merchants.



3. Launch of the AllValue North America Influencer Campaign

In order to ramp up sales and improve brand awareness, AllValue pioneered its North America Influencer Program. The campaign utilizes carefully selected Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) as affiliates to create engaging content and drive sales and private domain traffic.



4. AllValue Cooperation with IOT Pay

Another crucial milestone was improving AllValue's payment support option due to its collaboration with IOT Pay. This strategic partnership delivers safe and stable transactional mechanisms, faster payment services, competitive rates, and real-time exchange rates to the end consumers.



AllValue Logistics Partnerships



The various strategic collaborations of AllValue with several logistics entities are to satisfy consumer desire for quick shipping at low costs.



-AllValue kicked off a special collaboration with ExportEco to provide resilient logistics services for brands going overseas.

-AllValue also partnered with YANWEN Express to provide optimized ordering and delivery services and make available customized logistics solutions like surface mails, registered mails, and dedicated lines.

-AllValue initiated its partnership with 17Track, a leading logistics tracking services provider, to deliver a one-stop package tracking service to merchants and consumers.



AllValue is quickly becoming a name synonymous with cross-border eCommerce. What started out as an entry-level platform for small Chinese merchants who want to tap into the overseas market has become a vital component in solving consumer-evolving trends. As a result, many businesses are turning to AllValue to help them navigate the changing landscape of eCommerce.



With more eCommerce stores than ever before, it's important for AllValue to constantly innovate and offer up innovative eCommerce web design services to adapt and meet the needs of their customers. Some of these latest announcements from AllValue will surely appeal to merchants looking to elevate their retail experience.



About AllValue

AllValue is a brand of Chinese merchant giant Youzan. It is a SaaS platform that delivers the best eCommerce website builder solutions for individuals and businesses at a reasonable cost. AllValue's s array of services means that brands can easily exploit the potential of eCommerce and get their products or services to market in no time.



