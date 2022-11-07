AllValue Extended Merchant Reach with New Sales Channel

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2022 --As cross-border shopping aggressively takes a chunk of the total global eCommerce volume, several eCommerce developers rush to facilitate this transformation, and AllValue is no exception.



As a result, AllValue - a top eCommerce web development services provider, has risen to the occasion and launched several programs to add more value to cross-border eCommerce merchants and ease online retail.



Fast-Paced Growth: eCommerce State in 2022

Global eCommerce adoption may have been steadily rising for the past decade before COVID-19, but the global pandemic created an explosive situation in online retail. While other commerce segments suffered due to the lockdowns, global eCommerce thrived as many consumers with disposable income were stuck at home, and several brick-and-mortar outfits transitioned to e-retail.



In 2022, with the pandemic gradually fading away and the world returning to normal, supply chain gaps threaten global eCommerce despite consumer expectations being as high as ever. As a result, the average consumer now demands fast and reliable deliveries at a low cost while shopping on their mobile devices. This sees relevant stakeholders scrambling to cater to these ever-changing user behaviors with top-of-the-line service to build eCommerce website .



Top eCommerce Builder AllValue is Poised to Enable eCommerce Brands Grow Through Various Solutions

AllValue is one of those SaaS eCommerce developers who has picked up the gauntlet concerning the evolving customer expectations by creating simple yet robust eCommerce solutions that deliver a seamless online shopping experience to the average consumer while addressing all their crucial pain points.



AllValue provides leading eCommerce solutions in the form of:



- Vibrant and responsive website and link-in-bio templates that are easy to use

- Advanced marketing functions through sophisticated advertisement campaigns and private domain operations

- Multilingual and SEO-primed eCommerce platforms

- Safe and secure eCommerce plus social commerce platforms

- Robust customer management systems



In addition to also keeping up with customers evolving needs, AllValue has released a lineup of collaborations and product announcements to expand its capacity to develop tailored solutions for eCommerce brands and help facilitate cross-border commerce across emerging sales channels. Some of these product and marketing solutions include:



1. The AllValue WeChat Mini Program: The idea behind pioneering the AllValue WeChat Mini Program, also referred to as the International Mini Program was to tap into the potential of the overseas Chinese consumer base that spans 200 nations.



The International Mini Program grant merchants access to global Chinese consumers through independent stations that operate on the WeChat social network, the most popular social app in China with over 1 billion users, all to improve marketing operations and conversion rates.



The WeChat Mini program attempts to:



- Leverage the WeChat Chinese user base to nurture multichannel sales and improve order conversion rates.

- Forster overseas social marketing operations like Group Buying.

- Enable merchants to develop further WeChat Mini Programs quickly and seamlessly.



The WeChat Mini Program's objectives would help eCommerce merchants open newer sales channels and create more growth when venturing abroad.



2. AllValue Mobile-First Store: AllValue'sMobile-First Store is another feature meant to serve the newly dominant mobile shoppers on smartphones and tablets that account for 72.9% of global eCommerce sales.



This feature provides mobile store web templates and the international version of the Mini Program to plug into omnichannel marketing in order for merchants to attain autonomy in eCommerce through the use of trends in mobile and social commerce across major networks like WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, Line, etc.



3. North-America Influencer Program: To extend marketing solutions to merchants going abroad, AllValue came up with its North-America Influencer program to help eCommerce businesses drive sales and create long-lasting awareness. AllValue North-America Influencer program achieves these feats by doing the following:



- Choosing the appropriate social platform for marketing

- Matching merchandise with relevant KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders)

- Filtering KOLs with the target audience region

- Offering affiliate products

- Tracking the results of marketing campaigns



Royal Elastics, a veteran sneaker brand, is a success story of the AllValue North-America Influencer program. By participating in this revolutionary program, the company recorded sales, brand awareness, product engagement, and private traffic increments in significant amounts.



The AllValue Multi-player group buying function attempts to take buying and selling for merchants and consumers to the next level by adopting an activity-based group buying approach. This feature allows merchants to sell their merchandise at select prices if consumers adhere to specific rules (number of members in a social group, timely sales, etc.)



This function works by enabling merchants to create; Group scene events (creating grouping activities instantly) and Group play functions that foster group engagements.



AllValue is Developing Practical Solutions to eCommerce Problems

As eCommerce continues to penetrate both developed and emerging economies, eCommerce developers will be burdened with addressing the dynamics of consumer behavior if they are to stay competitive. However, AllValue has clearly displayed that it is up to the task by releasing relevant feature updates and eCommerce web design services that facilitate eCommerce across new sales channels.



About AllValue

AllValue is a SaaS platform and the brainchild of Youzan, a leading eCommerce solutions provider. AllValue delivers the best eCommerce website builders and marketing solutions for individuals and businesses at a reasonable cost.



AllValue's s array of services means that brands can easily exploit the potential of eCommerce and get their products or services to market in no time.



