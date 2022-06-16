AllValue Helps Retailers Grow Their Business Into Retail Empire

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2022 --What Amazon did for online shoppers, Shopify did for brick-and-mortar sales, and now AllValue launches an alter solution for eCommerce business to empower their sales and traffic management. By enabling small and large-scale sellers to start an online store, generate private traffic, harness social commerce and accept credit card payments, AllValue is revolutionizing the retail sales industry.



AllValue saw an inherent gap in conventional eCommerce and developed a simple and cost-effective solution. Top online marketplaces like Amazon, AliExpress, and Taobao limit eCommerce merchants from building brand loyalty and creating personalized services. They even charge large commissions on sales , so many of these stakeholders explore the DTC model. AllValue attempts to remedy this need by; nurturing the power of social commerce and private domain traffic and offering a low-risk, low-cost platform that's easy to use.



AllValue created a world-class franchise with infinite possibilities.



AllValue Can Help Your Business Sell Faster than Your Competitors



While most mainstream eCommerce website builders focused on targeting direct-to-customer merchants, enabling them to build a website, market, and process transactions, AllValue acknowledged this system but took its approach to the next level.



As a result, AllValue created a solution that utilizes digital methods to build an eCommerce platform that harnesses the strengths of social media across various touchpoints to build resilient, decentralized private domain traffic for eCommerce merchants. In addition, one can summarize AllValue offerings from the following viewpoints:



1. Website creation: Merchants have access to hundreds of vibrant and responsive customizable website design templates suitable for any niche. AllValue websites are adaptive to all device types and are secured using industry best practices.



2. Marketing: AllValue platform creates support for omnichannel marketing via social media, email, etc. There is still room for affiliate and influencer marketing for brands towing that route. But most importantly, AllValue platform has integrated the best analytics modules to optimize marketing efforts.



3. Operations: Acknowledging the complexities of running an eCommerce outfit, AllValue has put together a system that caters to the intricate functions of eCommerce. From product sourcing to inventory management, logistics, and everything in-between, AllValue's data-powered platform takes responsibility for your product's first step up until the final delivery.



AllValue Has Clearly Shown Its Capabilities to Maximize the Value of Retail Business



These core functions (website creation, marketing, and operations) of AllValue focus on the value proposition to solve consumer problems through an integrated solution, and that makes the SaaS platform a top choice for cross-border merchants despite coming into the scene a few years ago. As of 2021, AllValue hosts over 5000 high-quality cross-border merchants going overseas with various offerings. This has required the expansion of the AllValue team to regions like; North America and Japan.



In a bid to help eCommerce brands grow, which is actually the idea behind the brand name " AllValue," the company has altered solutions for retail merchants and set out to enable merchants easily create cross-border eCommerce websites, perform overseas advertising and social marketing, operate private domain traffic, connect global payment and logistics, and achieve continuous growth. This is based on the new format of modern retailing that has widely recognized decentralized retail operation as a new trend.



That requires lots of tweaks and iteration, leading to several product functions being updated and iterated. Over 70 optimizations and iterations occur every month, with notable functions like; distribution alliance, mobile-first store, WeChat applet, SEO/SEM, etc., to deeply connect with existing customers.



Within the future, the private domain ecosystem and DTC brands will become mainstream in the retail sector. Thus, merchants need stronger operational capabilities and system support. Without a doubt, retail businesses which focus on independent website building, social marketing, and customer experience are bound to be promising. Therefore, AllValue is staking its odds on the potential of private domain traffic and the need for a DTC+B2B omnichannel solution. AllValue believes that these solutions can make local eCommerce brands enter the global scene and still be relevant.



AllValue's success is a testament to the power of its product-first approach to building solutions for cross-border eCommerce companies. They have taken the eCommerce space by surprise to become a major player in online cross-border retail, and the future looks bright for AllValue's continued growth.



About AllValue

AllValue is the brainchild of Chinese merchant giant Youzan. It is a SaaS platform that delivers the best eCommerce website builder solutions for individuals and businesses at a reasonable cost. AllValue's array of services means that brands can easily exploit the potential of eCommerce and get their products or services to market in no time.



