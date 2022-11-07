AllValue New Retail Strategy to Help Retailers Sell Online

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/07/2022 --Setting out with a mandate to revolutionize the eCommerce industry, AllValue has managed to alter the status quo of cross-border eCommerce since its inception only a few years ago.



AllValue, an eCommerce web development services provider, has managed to achieve this feat by delivering a cost-effective yet, robust eCommerce solution that is straightforward to onboard for both small and large businesses who intend to make it to market in no time.



But AllValue recognizes that consumer pain points are dynamic and ever-evolving, and for businesses to stay relevant, they need to be up to the challenge of addressing customer challenges as they emerge. So that was the idea behind their new strategy to facilitate e-retailers and enhance the entire online shopping experience.



The Status Quo of Global Retail

As the global population increases and the number of internet users worldwide soars (63% of the world's population), online retail is on a path to aggressive growth. This is even without accounting for the pandemic's impact. For example, online sales, which was just 17.8% of total sales volume in 2020, will reach $6.17 trillion in value by 2023.



In the same light, the way eCommerce is taking place is also facing significant transformations, with smartphones and tablet users acting as the primary drivers. Smartphone-based eCommerce sales almost tripled in value up to $432 billion in 2022 from $148 billion in 2018.



Emerging Online Retail Trends Are Shaping eCommerce

The dominant e-retail demographics (smartphones and tablet users') are increasingly adopting social commerce, with 30 percent of U.S consumers shopping through social platforms, while almost 50% of their Chinese counterparts are doing the same. The rise in social commerce is also nurturing emerging eCommerce trends like live streaming and group buying activities worldwide.



It is worth noting that consumer habits are also undergoing major transformation; they now demand quicker and more reliable deliveries and desire personalized and immersive shopping experiences.



eCommerce brands are thereby rising to the occasion by creating tailor-made and engaging content that often anchors on augmented and virtual reality to preserve consumer loyalty and increase customer lifetime value (CLV).



AllValue is Developing Innovative Solutions to Help Online Retailers Weather These Transformations

To cater to the transformations of eCommerce and facilitate retailers selling online, AllValue is creating a robust ecosystem for eCommerce merchants with the following processes:



1.Independent Website Operations

The AllValue ecosystem attempts to create a one-stop-shop that caters to all consumers. To achieve this feat, the way of AllValue to build eCommerce website combines operational modules of multiple payment methods, convenient self-service, a robust invoicing system, etc., to create a memorable shopping experience.



2.Scene Marketing

AllValue views marketing as a crucial piece and creates systems that allow eCommerce merchants to get to consumers wherever they are using advanced marketing methods that guarantee sales and subsequent repurchases.



3.Channel Aggregation

Bringing together all eCommerce sales channels irrespective of the business model is engrained in the AllValue platform. This would enable merchants to create more value and effectively scale their brand.



4.Business Collaboration

Is AllValue's unique system ensures synergy of all eCommerce operational processes. Doing so creates a merger of personnel, software, and hardware, all to drive business efficiency.



5.Data-backed Decisions

AllValue's ecosystem creates a unified window to allow eCommerce merchants to collect, analyze and act on operational data in order to make the best possible business decisions.



Brands Internalizing AllValue Retail Strategy Are Witnessing Success

AllValue's new retail strategy goes beyond rhetoric and fanciful plans to deliver positive results. The AllValue North-America Influencer program is one of such initiatives built on AllValue innovative retail strategy.



Royal Elastics, a veteran sneaker brand, got onboard the AllValue North-America Influencer program and was able to witness significant sales, heightened brand awareness, product engagement, and private traffic within a short time.



Final Thoughts

AllValue continues to carefully and thoughtfully develop new retail strategies to offer more value to merchants and consumers. This recent set of new features brings eCommerce business owners even more functionality and assistance in running their online stores.



