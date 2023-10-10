Ally Wellness Is Opening a New Location in Springfield Ohio

Springfield, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2023 --Ally Wellness is a cutting-edge, personalized healthcare facility that has supported the Springfield, Ohio community since 2020, and they're now opening a new location that offers more features and amenities for their ever-growing customer base.



They specialize in providing wellness support for aging adults, and they do so by providing balance and fitness classes, educational workshops, and one-on-one wellness sessions. Their new facility truly is a wellness oasis that provides the Springfield community with an all-in-one location for wellness support, and they've recently added functional movement specialists to their staff to improve their client services.



"I want aging and wellness to be a peaceful experience," Emily Stanton, Founder of Ally Wellness and Geriatric Specialist, said. "I wanted a sense of community. I wanted this space to be seen as a place to embrace aging. Not to be afraid, but instead to be inspired."



The new Ally Wellness facility is very inspiring. With art from local artists decorating its walls, moss murals, live plants and wood accents, this facility is reinventing what physical therapy and wellness support can be in Springfield. It's a "tranquil vibe" that's much larger than their previous location, which is opening up the doors to a new chapter for Stanton and the Ally Wellness team.



Some of the wellness services that they'll be offering in their new location include:



Balance, Fitness & Functional Movement Classes



Ally Wellness is known throughout the Springfield Ohio community for their fun and engaging balance/fitness classes. These classes are aimed to support both men and women over 40 years old to reinvigorate muscles and build self-confidence.



Some of the features of these balance and fitness classes include:



Group classes that improve strength, flexibility and balance, and have participants feeling more confident on their feet. These classes build a sense of belonging, acceptance and community, and they're led by physical therapists that are experts in caring for aging adults.



Specifically designed routines that help people train their bodies to independently and safely perform all sorts of everyday tasks.



Low-impact exercise activities, which focus on balancing strategies that improve strength and flexibility.



As of October 16th, Ally Wellness will be offering a third balance and fitness class on Mondays and Wednesdays at 4 p.m.



Sports-Centric Training & Rehabilitation



People don't need to be professional athletes to receive sports-centric training and rehabilitation, and plenty of recreational golf and pickleball enthusiasts throughout Springfield come to Ally Wellness to remain ready for their hobbies.



And what's great about receiving this type of treatment from the Ally Wellness team is that they'll keep the following in mind while preparing personalized treatment plans:



Determining what obstacles are hindering an individual's peak sports performance.



Thoroughly addressing any physical limitations that might be affecting an individual's game.



Helping people reduce the risks of injury and remaining competitive.



Personal Wellness



Many people turn to Ally Wellness for their personal wellness services, which include one-on-one sessions with an experienced physical therapist.



The Ally Wellness team will help individuals take control of their treatment process by developing a fully customized routine. These sessions will specifically entail the targeting of pain points throughout someone's body via a technique known as Focused Body Work.



They also help people to pursue their personal fitness goals at home with their home equipment packages.



The New Ally Wellness Facility Provides A One-Stop Shop For Fitness Classes, Balance Training, Educational Workshops & Wellness Sessions!



When a business like Ally Wellness grows, the entire community around it benefits. They're now forming their Fall Recovery classes that will take place on November 3rd from 1-3:30 p.m., and they're also developing CPR-focused classes oriented toward older adults. These classes will provide the latest updates on first aid and CPR techniques, and the dates of these classes are yet to be determined. There are also weekly classes you can join on Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:30am or Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9am.



The opening of the new Ally Wellness facility is a huge step forward for Emily Stanton and her entire team, but it's also big news for countless clients who need their renowned support.



There will be an open house of this new facility on November 1st from 12-2 p.m. and 4-6.



About Ally Wellness

Ally Wellness is one of the leading wellness treatment centers located in Springfield, Ohio. Their team consists of experienced physical therapists and geriatric care experts, and they've supported the Springfield community with their comprehensive services since 2020.



The Ally Wellness team is available for comment regarding the opening of their new facility, and what this expansion means for aging men and women in Springfield.



They can be reached through this contact form, or by calling 937-519-3781.