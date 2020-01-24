Allyson Lindsey, CPA and Hugo Lesser Have Been Promoted to Partners at Bright!Tax

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2020 --Bright!Tax is delighted to announce that Allyson Lindsey, Lead CPA, and Hugo Lesser, Director of Communications have been promoted to Partners in the Firm.



With clients in over 190 countries, Bright!Tax is a global award-winning, leading provider of US tax services to nine million Americans living abroad. All Bright!Tax professionals are American CPAs, most of whom are also MAs or MBAs in finance, accounting, or tax law.



Bright!Tax combines a proprietary secure online infrastructure with a personalized, one-on-one approach that creates long term, meaningful relationships with clients despite the geographical distances that are often involved.



Before joining Bright!Tax in 2017 as a Senior CPA, Ms Lindsey completed a Masters Degree in Accountancy from the University of Denver and worked as a Tax Senior at Deloitte specializing in international issues and complex expat income tax returns.



Ms Lindsey manages her practice at Bright!Tax as leader of the Bright!Tax Lindsey Group.



Hugo Lesser was an independent entrepreneur before joining Bright!Tax in 2015 to head up Marketing and Communications, and has overseen an unprecedented period of uninterrupted growth.



Greg Dewald, Bright!Tax Founder and CEO, says, "Since Allyson joined Bright!Tax from a senior international tax-focused role at a Big 4 accounting firm, she has played an invaluable and proactive role in perfecting our internal processes for the benefit of our American expat clients. Hugo meanwhile has focused on creating a seamless client experience and delivering a clear and consistent message to Bright!Tax clients. They are both integral members of our management team, and we are delighted to welcome them as Partners."



Ms Lindsey says, "I am thrilled to become a partner at Bright!Tax. Bright!Tax is a wonderful firm to work at and it is a pleasure to be able to participate in the firm's forward strategy while continuing to focus on client relationships and building our group's practice within the firm."



Mr Lesser says, "Working at Bright!Tax is an incredibly rewarding experience, and I look forward to many more years of growth in this exciting and ever-evolving niche. Entrepreneurialism is what I love doing and at Bright!Tax it is both exhilarating and satisfying as we see our ideas and leading edge technologies come to fruition. "



Dewald encourages anyone who is an expat living overseas to contact Bright!Tax to learn how easy and seamless it can be to file one's US taxes from abroad.